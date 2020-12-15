EnviroServ pleads guilty to Upper Highway stench and will have to pay out R4.4m

Durban - EnviroServ waste management company has to pay out R4.4 million after pleading guilty in the Durban Regional Court on Monday to one of five charges brought against it in terms of the Air Quality Act related to the emission of odours in January 2017. The Upper Highway Air NPO (UHA) took EnviroServ to task over an offensive odour that began emanating from its Shongweni Landfill site near Hillcrest. In August, Enviroserv’s chief executive and several top managers unsuccessfully brought a court application to have the charges of violating environmental and air quality regulations set aside. Chief executive Dean Thompson, group technical director Esme Gombault, operations manager Clive Kidd and waste disposal specialist Johan Schoonraad faced criminal charges under the Air Quality Act. According to the charge sheet, they were charged with not preventing the emission of offensive odour caused by activities on site, and failing to manage waste in such a manner that it did not cause a nuisance through odour, among others. Yesterday, EnviroServ CEO Dean Thompson said they wanted to avoid lengthy and costly litigation.

“EnviroServ entered into a plea and settlement agreement with the National Prosecuting Authority. We pleaded guilty to one of the five charges brought against EnviroServ. The charge related to the emission of odours in terms of the Air Quality Act during the period of 24 months ending January 2017,”he said.

Thompson said the remaining charges against the company and all charges against the four employees had been withdrawn.

“We have agreed to pay a fine of R2 million, with a further R2m suspended for three years, on condition that the company is not convicted of a further environmental contravention caused by gross negligence,” he explained.

A further amount of R1.2m will be paid to the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) to be used by the environmental management inspectorate for the proper execution of its enforcement duties, environmental rehabilitation and enforcement training.

“An amount of R1.2m will be paid to Upper Highway Air, who will drop all current and future administrative and civil actions related to this issue. We believe that EnviroServ acted diligently to contain and reduce the odour,” Thompson said.

In a statement Upper Highway Air, said the organisation, together with the Green Scorpions, put paid to EnviroServ’s constitutional challenge to delay the criminal proceedings. “UHA has agreed to conclude its pending suits against EnviroServ as part of the guilty plea agreement.”

The DEFF will be undertaking a review of the operations of the monitoring committee within 60 days of today.

UHA will be meeting to determine how best to use the money within the community to help those less fortunate and also those further afield in KwaZulu-Natal who have been affected by environmental disasters.

Residents took to social media to complain about the smell still permeating in the air. Glynis McGrath said driving up the M13 towards the second Hillcrest turn off near the driving range, the stench was chokingly bad so nothing has changed.

