Eskom urges KZN prepaid customers to recode meters before deadline

Durban — Eskom in KwaZulu-Natal has called on prepaid customers to check and update their meters before the November 24 deadline. In a statement, Eskom KZN urged prepaid electricity customers to check and recode their meters by the deadline, as required by the Standard Transfer Specification Association (STSA).

“After this deadline, meters will no longer accept electricity tokens unless they are updated to Key Revision Number (KRN) 2. Failure to recode by the deadline will prevent customers from loading electricity tokens, rendering their meters inoperable,” Eskom KZN spokesperson Joyce Zingoni said. She stated Eskom has pre-coded its systems for meters and requires customers to complete the last step of the process for successful migration. Zingoni explained that the Do-It-Yourself process requires customers to purchase credit tokens from authorised vendors. After this, they will receive two sets of 20-digit codes to enter into their meters for the update.

“Customers are urged to check their meters first before reporting on Alfred Chatbot or visiting the nearest Eskom offices,” Zingoni said. How to check your meter: Customers should enter 1844 6744 0738 4377 2416. Should this number not work, please punch in the below unique numbers according to the make of your meter.

L&G (E460) – i057 enter

L&G (PLC2) – i057

Conlog – #005#

Voltex – 005 enter

Nyamezela – Press red and hold until the display dots then type 005 enter. Zingoni explained that if the meter displays 2, the meter has been recoded and customers may continue to buy tokens. However, if the meter displays 1, customers need to update their details through Alfred, the Eskom Chatbot, at www.alfred.eskom.co.za/chatroom/ by simply selecting ‘Update my details’ and completing the fields displayed. Zingoni added that Eskom has also opened its Customer Services Hubs and Customer Network Centres (CNCs) to help customers still experiencing problems.

“Eskom thanks those customers who have already completed the process and reassures customers that support teams are available for assistance,” Zingoni said. “Eskom remains committed to a smooth transition to KRN2 and ensuring uninterrupted service for all customers.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.