eThekwini announces eight-hour power outage in the north

Durban — An eight-hour power outage has been planned for the northern parts of eThekwini on Friday. On Facebook, the eThekwini Municipality issued a power outage notice for Friday, February 9. Electricity supply will be interrupted to the Tongaat substation on Friday from 8am to 4pm.

“EThekwini Electricity needs to test and commission the transformer protection systems at the Tongaat substation to ensure the electrical infrastructure is adequately protected. To execute the work safely, it is necessary to interrupt electricity supply,” the municipality said. It said that the following areas will be affected: Buffelsdale, Burbreeze, Canelands, Chelmsford Heights, Cottonlands, Dawncrest North, Fairbreeze, Gandhi’s Hill, Gandhinagar, Gwala, Hambanathi Village, Hazelmere, Herrwood, Hospital Hill, Magaweni, Maidstone, Missionlands, Mithangar, Mwanine, Redcliffe community, Riverside, Riverview Park, Sandfields, Sugarcane Land, Surya Heights, Tongaat Central, Tongova Mews, Trurolands, uMdloti Heights, Vanrova, parts of Verulam, Waterways and Watsonia. “This outage affects a large area. It is important to note that customers who will not be switched off by 8.15am on February 9, will remain unaffected by this outage,” the municipality said.

“During this outage, the public is advised to treat all electrical installations as live.” The municipality said that for further information and enquiries relating to the outage, the public can call the contact centre on 080 3111 111. This is how Facebook users reacted to the power outage notice: Keegan Naidoo said: “This country we love is finished. I think instead of worrying about wars outside the country. Best to worry about how to give your own people food and water to survive. South Africa is doomed. Our mayor failed us, the parties that are in charge failed us but they only want votes.”

Sakhile Ndlovu said: “When are we going to have peace in this City? Each and every day there's an outage notice.” Kavir Kamla said: “With all the power outages for hours/days. We still pay the same amount or even more for lights and water. Absolutely ridiculous.” Lenzo Pillay asked: “Power outage, water outage, when does it end?”