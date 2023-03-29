eThekwini caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa backs Dianne Kohler Barnard ahead of elective conference

Durban — As the date for the KwaZulu-Natal DA’s elective conference draws closer, eThekwini party caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa has abandoned his provincial leader Francois Rodgers and provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson. Mthethwa, who hails from Durban central constituency, has thrown his weight behind Bongumusa Nhlabathi to take over from Rodgers, and Dianne Kohler Barnard, who will contest the chairperson’s position against Macpherson. Mthethwa said Nhlabathi, the DA whip in the Msunduzi Local Municipality, had shown leadership qualities and would lead the party better to next year’s general election in the province.

In support of Kohler Barnard, Mthethwa said he had been following her hard work in various parliamentary portfolio committees. He has also worked with her as she heads the party’s Durban central constituency, which he said was the biggest in the province. On the deputy leader’s position to be contested by eThekwini councillors Mzamo Billy and Sithembiso Ngema, Mthethwa picked his deputy caucus leader Billy, a “hard worker”. Mthethwa said he had worked with him at the party offices in the province.

Macpherson, who aims to return as chairperson, said he would not comment on delegate’s choices, while Rodgers said he respected the democratic choices of the members to vote for whoever they want. A DA insider who spoke on condition of anonymity said Mthethwa’s “horses” would have to work harder to defeat Rodgers and Macpherson as the two have cemented themselves in the hearts of party members in the province. Another source said many of Mthethwa’s councillors in eThekwini were supporting Macpherson. “I do not think he has made a good calculation. For me, Kohler Barnard has not been visible in the province, let alone in her constituency in the city. She and Macpherson are both MPs, and he is more visible than her.”

On Nhlabathi’s chances, a source said it would be an uphill battle for him as Rodgers was more experienced and has a larger footprint in the province. Nhlabathi is said to have the backing of many black party members. A black DA councillor in Msunduzi who also spoke on condition of anonymity said the party lost all seats in Nongoma Local Municipality under Rodgers, thus she believed Nhlabathi was best placed to take the reins. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995