eThekwini deputy mayor wants to revive the NFP

Durban — EThekwini deputy mayor Zandile Myeni, contesting for the National Freedom Party’s (NFP) president position, hopes to revive and unify the party if she wins at the upcoming second Elective National Conference. Myeni will be contesting against Irvin Rowen Barnes at the conference, which will run from December 15 to 16, at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.

Speaking to the Daily News on Sunday, Myeni said her objective was to unite the NFP which has faced several political setbacks since the death of its founder and president, Zanele KaMagwaza-Msibi, in 2011. “In politics, we will always have different views but with unity, the party’s objective is never redirected. We have also noticed a division among us as the party when some NFP councillors were teaming up with opposition parties during the coalition formed in some of the municipalities,” she said. The NFP has been in a coalition with the ANC in KZN municipalities since its inception in 2011.

Myeni said her vision was also to see the party spreading its wings outside the KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and North West provinces. “Our primary goal together with the late KaMagwaza-Msibi was to expand the party to all nine provinces, and that is one of the main goals we intend to implement. We also want to revive the NFP, the voice of the voiceless. There are many issues involving citizens that need to be dealt with, and we plan to provide solutions to those urgent challenges,” she said. The NFP is an IFP breakaway party, formed by the late KaMagwaza-Msibi after a fallout with the IFP leadership in 2011. After this year’s elective conference, the party will have its second president.

Myeni is also a former IFP member who served in its student wing, Sadesmo, and youth brigade as a chairperson at the University of Zululand. She is currently serving as the provincial secretary of the NFP. Myeni was elected as deputy eThekwini mayor in February to fill the position of ABC president Philani Mavundla, who was voted out of the executive council. For the deputy president position, candidates include Musawenkosi Sibusiso Mkhabela, Milton Ndida Dodge Sokhela and Zandile Prudence Myeni.

In the national chairperson position, two candidates nominated are Musawenkosi Sibusiso Mkhabela and Malusi Gumede. For the position of deputy national chairperson, Khethi Amos Mthethwa and Malusi Gumede are the two nominated candidates. For secretary-general four of the nominated candidates are Teddy Nhlanhla E Thwala, Xolani Sibiya, Zandile Prudence Myeni and Melusi Gumede. Lastly, the four candidates contesting for the deputy secretary-general position are Sthembile Felicia Msomi, Duduzile Joyce Nhlengethwa, Khulekani Rodney Hlatshwayo, Melusi Gumede and Sphamandla Ntombela.