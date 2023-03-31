eThekwini discusses importance of community engagements

Durban — EThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the city needed to undertake feasibility studies to accelerate the sanitation programmes in the City – which are intended to be undertaken in partnership with the independent private partnerships. Kaunda told councillors at a full council meeting held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Thursday that he undertook a community outreach programme, as part of Operation Sukuma Sakhe, to engage the communities and update them on matters they had raised at previous engagements.

Kaunda said community meetings were held to give communities a platform to raise their concerns on burning issues. Council speaker Thabani Nyawose said sanitation programmes will assist eThekwini residents to live better lives. The IFP also supported the programme, commending Kaunda for being active as he engaged on community imbizos, and speaking to residents on issues of service delivery.

The councillors agreed that authority be granted for the head of water and sanitation to procure a private party to complete the public-private partnership (PPP) process, and such procurement to be in compliance with the applicable supply chain management policy, and in conjunction with the National Treasury PPP guidelines. They also looked at the granting of authority for the head of water and sanitation to implement findings and recommendations of the feasibility study conducted for the proposed uMdloti and uMkomaas Regional Wastewater Treatment Works PPP. Nyawose also roasted councillors for not having meetings. “The Code of Conduct stipulates that at least quarterly engagements should be held, however, in promoting good governance and transparency, councillors are encouraged to meet monthly with their constituencies.”

He added that the council noted that wards that had not had, or reported, on any community engagements, would be in breach of the terms of the Code of Conduct as indicated above. The report thereof would be referred to the Ethics Committee for further investigation and reported to the council. Nyawose stressed that the ward committees, as part of municipal council committees, are also required to hold monthly meetings. He added that matters raised at such meetings were meant to find their way into the municipal council committee processes, so they are addressed. Nyawose said that ongoing empowerment programmes were provided to ward committees as part of support to enhance their functionality, the latest being the one facilitated in line with one of the District Development Model’s focal strategy on people development through empowering communities.