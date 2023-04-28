eThekwini executive committee vows to ‘get to the bottom’ of city manager’s appointment

Durban — EThekwini Municipality’s executive committee (Exco) has vowed to investigate how city manager Musa Mbhele was employed while he apparently had pending disciplinary charges against him. During the post-State of the City Address media briefing on Wednesday, Exco member Nkosenhle Madlala said the committee would get to the bottom of the matter, investigate and report back to the next council meeting.

Madlala, who is also the ANC’s regional deputy secretary, said that since the appointment was already approved by the council it could not be automatically cancelled and restarted afresh. Madlala, who was also on the panel for selecting the city manager, said he was of the view that everything was done correctly. Mbhele is not only facing the legality of his employment but even the decision he was taking in the city is legally being questioned by some, including city deputy manager Sibusiso Makhanya. Makhanya penned a letter to him, questioning the employment of Nothando Magewu in an acting head position, as he felt he was unqualified for the role.

Responding to this claim, Mbhele said Magewu’s employment was in line with the city’s laws and added that he had 24 years of experience in local government, of which 18 were in senior management. Mbhele denied that Makhanya ever met over the issue. The Daily News previously reported that Makhanya had confirmed in writing to Mbhele about the appointment of Magewu but said he would not comment further as he was still to meet him to discuss the matter. The Daily News also previously reported that Mbhele could have been illegally appointed after revelations that there was a pending disciplinary charge against him when he got the post.

A 2019 report by the City Integrity and Investigations Unit, seen by the Daily News, found Mbhele was guilty of contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act in that he entered into a memorandum of agreement that had allegedly amended the terms of the contract of a tender without council approval. The Daily News reported that the City's human resources had blamed former city manager Sipho Nzuza for not acting on the recommendations.