eThekwini forging relationships with clothing and textile industry

Durban – “I stand before you to highlight the immense significance of the clothing sector as a major employer within KwaZulu-Natal’s manufacturing industry, and is the future job provider for the community of the province.” eThekwini head of economic development Shunnon Tulsiram was speaking to the stakeholders gathered at Barker Manor, Kloof, during the textiles industry cluster annual general meeting, themed “World-class manufacturing excellence in KZN – beyond fashion” on Tuesday.

The meeting delved into crucial topics aimed at empowering eThekwini residents in order for them to establish and sustain a competitive edge in the province. Strategies to enhance reliability and sustainability, enabling businesses to meet the evolving demands of global customer needs, were also discussed. Attendees were also provided with an opportunity to gain valuable insights into overcoming challenges unique to operating in KZN.

Tulsiram said the sector’s relatively low barriers to entry make it a strategically vital area for development, particularly due to its labour-intensive nature. Moreover, its appeal in terms of generating employment is heightened as it provides substantial opportunities for women in the province, Tulsiram added. “We are proud to acknowledge the fruitful strategic partnership between the eThekwini Municipality and the KZN Clothing and Textile Cluster (KZN CTC).

“This collaboration aligns with the eThekwini Vision 2050, the objectives of the national R-CTFL Masterplan, and the continuous growth of our local clothing and textiles industry. “In 2022, the KZN CTC’s flagship programmes yielded outstanding results, including the training of over 80 employees in member firms and the establishment of new contracts valued at over R3.4 million between leading enterprises and black-owned SMEs. “Building upon these achievements, it is crucial for member firms to seize every opportunity to support these programmes, embracing the chance to learn and implement improvements that will positively transform this critical industry.”

Looking ahead, he stated, they eagerly anticipate the development of more black-owned SMEs in 2023. The KZN CTC business plan has supported growth and transformation in the sector, he said. Over the last three years, the cluster has seen an increase in sales of 128 million. “Our collective efforts have also resulted in the creation of 811 new jobs from 2021 to 2023. These jobs have been verified and have made a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and families within our community.

“Furthermore, we have prioritised the development of our workforce by providing training opportunities to 156 individuals on lean and leadership programmes, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary for personal and professional growth,” Tulsiram added. Another notable achievement is the upgrade of 68 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the cluster. Through various initiatives and support systems of the business accelerator, these businesses have been empowered to enhance their operations, expand their market reach, and improve their overall performance.

Economic Development Unit deputy head Takalani Rathiyaya said the progress has not only benefited the SMEs themselves, but has also had a positive ripple effect on the local economy. In addition, Rathiyaya said they had successfully unlocked commercial commitments worth R9.6m for SMEs. “By providing opportunities for growth and facilitating valuable partnerships, we are paving the way for a sustainable and thriving business environment in our region. It is through partnerships like the KZN CTC that we can forge a robust and thriving local clothing and textile industry.”

eThekwini Municipality reaffirmed its unwavering support for the KZN CTC, and said they eagerly anticipate their continued efforts in nurturing industry growth and expanding opportunities that prioritise local involvement through the implementation of programmes this year. "Together, let us forge ahead, fostering collaboration and innovation, as we work towards a prosperous future for our local clothing and textile industry," said Rathiyaya.