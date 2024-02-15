eThekwini gets nod to host big football tourney

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality will spend more than R3 million on hosting a soccer tournament at Moses Mabhida Stadium in June. Despite objections to the money being spent, the matter was approved during an eThekwini full council meeting on Wednesday. The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government requested that the municipality host the National Connect One Football Tournament involving Orlando Pirates; Kaizer Chiefs; and two teams from India – Mohammedan Sporting Club in Kolkata and Sreenidhi Deccan FC of Hyderabad.

The municipality stated that the tournament was seen as a powerful catalyst for economic growth; social cohesion and promotion of tourism in KZN. The municipality stated that the tournament would create a lasting positive impact on the province's economic, cultural and sporting landscape. The event had been scheduled for January 27 but has since been moved to June. eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda allocated R3.33 million to support and host the tournament. African Democratic Change (ADeC) leader, councillor Visvin Reddy, said the event would strengthen ties with India. Reddy said it would enhance the region globally and the benefits could not be overstated.

“However, we believe that the costs of such events must be shared with the province. The report commits eThekwini for an amount of R3.33m and does not make any reference to a contribution by the province. In view of the serious financial constraints faced by the city, the mayor needs to engage with the province to support and share the costs of this tournament. I moved an amendment which was passed, with the DA and IFP in opposition,” Reddy said. The chairperson of the eThekwini Community Services Committee and ANC councillor, Zamazulu Sokhabase, said postponing the tournament to June allowed for thorough planning, especially given the involvement of India. This, she said, would ensure a well-organised and successful event. Sokhabase said shifting the tournament date to June enabled spectators to make the trip to South Africa more easily, thereby boosting attendance.

“By featuring these teams, the tournament provides a platform for showcasing football talent from India and South Africa, contributing to the global recognition and development of the sport,” Sokhabase said. She said that hosting the tournament brought significant economic benefits, including boosting sports tourism, benefiting hotels, restaurants and shops in the area. This influx also stimulates the local economy. Sokhabase said the tournament facilitated connections among football executives, professional players and corporates from India and South Africa, fostering international co-operation and potential business partnerships.

“Broadcasting the event reaches 1.3 billion people, showcasing Durban and KZN as desirable destinations, enhancing our global reputation.” Sokhabase said the tournament provided an opportunity for technical skills exchange between the countries, fostering learning and development in the field of football. “Trade fairs planned alongside the tournament create opportunities for economic partnerships between Indian and South African businesses, facilitating exchanges in various sectors such as film, media, sports technology, agribusiness and solar energy.

“The tournament promotes cultural exchange programmes between India and South Africa, enriching the cultural landscape of both nations and fostering mutual understanding and appreciation,” Sokhabase said. IFP councillor Jane Naidoo had a different view. She said that given the infrastructure crises in eThekwini and escalating anti-public sentiment, one might easily be forgiven for objecting to the investment in a soccer event which should have no part in the city’s list of priorities during this crisis.

Naidoo said hosting the tournament outside of India, eThekwini is home to the largest diaspora of Indians; and hosting the Indian team will be a nod to South Africans of Indian extraction. “The match will no doubt bring out numbers to the stadium. The Indian-South African collaboration will likely expand cultural awareness and promote social cohesion. The tourism and hospitality sector will be boosted. The awareness generated for eThekwini as a host city, and appeal as a business location, will increase translating to economic impact,” Naidoo said. Naidoo said by virtue of India being a trade partner in BRICS, fostering a closer connection through sport would strengthen intergovernmental ties.