eThekwini guard and others now charged with attempted murder

Durban — It is unclear from the charge sheet why the anticipated bail application of an eThekwini protection officer and two security guards did not proceed in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The three were found with various items of police gear when they were arrested and were expected to be linked to other cases where police uniforms were used in the commission of crimes.

Their application was to have taken place earlier in March. However, it was adjourned to Wednesday due to the Nehawu public sector strike. The accused are Zamani Dumsani Cele a protection officer for a councillor and employed by the eThekwini Municipality (SMU Dept) as well as Durban security guards Mnqobi Nxumalo and Stanley Cabanga Zungu with Mvula Security. On the day of their arrest in Dassenhoek, it is alleged that five occupants of a white Hilux double cab with no registration plates who were clad in police jackets went to a house and fired a single shot. Community members who had noticed the suspicious car in the area two days before gave chase as two of the alleged assailants fled on foot while the others made their getaway in the Hilux.

Police managed to intercept the getaway car, believed to be a municipal vehicle, after they were contacted. Cele, who was off-duty at the time, was found in possession of a gun and is alleged to have been driving the car. In it, police recovered three car registration plates, two pairs of handcuffs, three SAPS reflective vests and a bulletproof vest bag, an SAPS tracksuit jacket with an emblem on it, three SAPS caps, two pistol holsters and an SAPS raincoat with an emblem on it. According to the charge sheet, the men, who had previously been charged with being found with suspected stolen property now faced an attempted murder charge.

“The State alleges that the accused acted in common purpose and will be relying on the doctrine of common purpose in that upon February 16 at Dassenhoek the accused did unlawfully and intentionally attempt to kill Khanyisani Mbatha by shooting at him with firearms.” According to the charge sheet, advocate Sizwe Nkabinde confirmed that he would represent all three men. The charge sheet reads that “bail is opposed”.