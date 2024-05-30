eThekwini mayor impressed with poll turnout

NTUTHUKO MLONDO & NOLUTHANDO DLAMINI Durban — EThekwini Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda praised the voter turnout as he cast his vote during the 2024 national elections on Wednesday.

The mayor joined hundreds of people at Pitlochry Primary School, Westville, and was among the first group of people to mark his “X”. Kaunda said: “The numbers are looking great; it shows that people understand how to entrench our democracy because we need to exercise our right to vote. Many people died for this right. “We continue to work because there are many people who don’t have houses and other services. We need to do a lot in terms of becoming more responsive to their aspirations.”

Kaunda said it was important for him to join the queue instead of using his position to cut in. The main priority will be job creation, he said. “As a city, we have decided to engage with the private sector to invest so that we can open industries in the city.”

pic.twitter.com/JBQn9TfZmK — Daily News (@DailyNewsSA) May 29, 2024 DA leader John Steenhuisen said the election process went smoothly and he was satisfied with how the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) conducted itself. Steenhuisen was among voters at Northwood School, in Durban North. He shared his confidence about his party winning the elections.

“One does not go to an election for second place although I am mindful that no party will receive an outright majority. For the first time in 30 years, there is an opportunity for change.” “Every other election has been a foregone conclusion that the ANC would win, just a case of the margin.” Steenhuisen believes the country is heading towards a coalition government. He had signed agreements with 10 other parties who share the same values as the DA, he said.

“For the last year, we have been working very hard to be able to provide an alternative to South Africans. I’m confident the Multi-Party Charter will get over 50% +1. If that’s not the case, the MPC will convene in the next few days and decide on the next step forward.” DA leader John Steenhuisen, with his daughter Caroline, casts his vote at an IEC voting station at Northwood High School. | SHELLEY KJONSTAD Independent Newspapers ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Siboniso Duma, cast his vote at the Kloof Methodist Church on Wednesday. He commended the youth for exercising their right to vote and emphasised the significance of their actions in the elections.

Duma said despite vote-rigging allegations that arose last weekend, he was confident people still trusted the ANC and believed in them for liberation. KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Siboniso Duma marvelled at the first-time voters' participation while he cast his vote at the Kloof Methodist Church.

🎥 @Noluthando_Dlmn#ElectionsSA2024 #Vote4Change pic.twitter.com/xMEfBtzFTR — Daily News (@DailyNewsSA) May 29, 2024 Former president and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader Jacob Zuma voted at the Ntolwane Primary School polling station in Nkandla.

As Zuma placed his ballots in the box, the crowd outside could be heard singing and cheering and pledging their support for him. Nomusa Dube-Ncube voted at Nkulisabantu Primary School in KwaMashu, her home township. “It feels like yesterday when we, the majority, voted for the first time in 1994. That is why I urge those who have not come out to vote, to do so and defend our democracy and freedom,” she said.

Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube. Picture: Supplied IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa voted in his hometown of Hlabisa, in the north of the province. His party is fighting to win back KZN from its fierce rival, the ANC, which has governed the region since 2004. Hlabisa said outside Mthekelezi Primary School: “People must exercise their right to vote. People must vote, and vote right.” IFP premier candidate Thami Ntuli cast his vote at Vumanhlamvu Primary School in Nkandla.