eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda called on to extend Durban Funworld lease or work with owner to transfer skills

Durban – The DA in eThekwini has called on mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to extend the lease of the Funworld park or to work with its owner to allow for him to transfer skills to any new development which replaces it. Councillor Sakhile Mngadi, DA eThekwini caucus whip for economic development and planning, said the party would write to Kaunda calling on him to consult with Durban Funworld owner Nic Steyn on the future of the park.

Mngadi said the DA would also submit questions to the acting deputy city manager of economic development and planning, Lihle Phewa, to explain why the city did nothing to retain a major operator that contributed to the heritage and landscape of the beachfront and to establish a timeline for the anticipated new development at the harbour. “The closure of this facility is a major blow to the Durban beachfront, which suffered the worst holiday season in recorded history this past December, and indicators are that the Easter break was equally bad,” Mngadi said. “Plans are said to be afoot for the establishment of a new ‘world-class’ theme park on the Northern Harbour wall; however, like all major development plans for the city, there is little to no indication that this will ever become a reality.”

Mngadi said these instances of ill financial practice spoke to a bigger issue in eThekwini and that there was no visionary leadership and a lack of will from the ANC to turn this sinking ship around. “eThekwini is now left with nothing attractive to offer tourists on its Golden Mile and has deepened the woes experienced by the Durban Tourism Office, which continues to struggle to market and sell the city to international visitors,” Mngadi said. He said it was becoming more evident that residents in eThekwini may not survive a full term of office under the ANC-EFF coalition.

“Tourism is a huge money generator for a tourist city like Durban, and the decline of this sector will further plunge the metro into an abyss of service delivery failure and decay,” Mngadi said. Last week, Mngadi said that while it was true that the amusement park would close its doors, it was also due to the planned new uShaka World theme park, which would include a Ferris wheel and roller-coaster and was planned to be built on the Southern Harbour Wall at the end of the new promenade extension. “I encourage the current owners of Funworld to engage Lihle Phewa of economic development in the city on how they can be a part of this. Their expertise and experience will be needed here,” Mngadi said.