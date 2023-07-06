eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda follows up on Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu water challenges

Durban — eThekwini municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has followed up on water challenges plaguing Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu (INK) areas after the Ntuzuma pump station was damaged by a fire in April. The municipality said that Kaunda held a follow-up meeting on Wednesday, following a meeting two months ago with INK ward councillors to address water challenges in their areas.

Kaunda convened the follow-up meeting to resolve water supply challenges in the INK area at the Ntuzuma Reservoir 2 pump station. The municipality said that ward councillors and water and sanitation senior management also attended to track the progress that has been made by the unit in implementing the decisions taken at the initial meeting. Kaunda said that after the first engagement and after a fire that damaged the pump station, temporary works were undertaken. This was to reinstate the duty pumps to the various areas.

Kaunda said those repairs have been completed. eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda held a follow-up meeting on Wednesday, following a meeting two months ago with Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu ward councillors to address water challenges in their areas. Picture: eThekwini Municipality Parallel to this temporary work, the pump station will undergo a functional upgrade which will improve its reliability and ensure a stable supply of water. This process is currently at supply chain management with hopes of it being concluded soon. Kaunda added that while technicians are busy upgrading infrastructure at the pump station, plumbers will be deployed to every ward to ensure that there are no technical challenges.

They will be dealing with water leaks and internal maintenance to improve water supply and prevent water loss in the area. At the start of April, the municipality reported that a fire at the Ntuzuma pump station resulted in the township and surrounding areas having an interruption of water supply. In November 2022 the municipality said various interventions were being implemented to address water challenges in the Ntuzuma area. It said it was exploring options to mitigate water supply challenges.

The municipality said various factors were contributing to the current water shortage in the area. These included flood damage to the bulk water pipeline and restricted supply from the Durban Heights Water Works. The municipality said that to mitigate the impact and to prevent a dry spell, a rationing schedule is in place to supply water for a few hours in the morning and evening. On some occasions, the water supply may only be experienced on alternate days. The municipality said that it was also utilising an alternate supply from the new Western Aqueduct to supply one of the reservoirs in the area.