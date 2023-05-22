eThekwini Municipality aims to improve water sanitation in flood conditions

This is after the heavy flooding in April 2022 left afloat plastic and refuse, which landed up in most rivers and streams, threatening the ecosystems and marine life.

eThekwini Metro Head of International Relations Eric Apelgren said the City’s plans are brewing to stimulate partnerships with countries which can transmit knowledge of water sanitation in flood conditions.

“We took a huge knock. Our infrastructure, in particular, had sewage and sanitation compromised, and those are being repaired. I think we need to do more, and what we are doing with our international partners, in particular, most of the G-20 countries, is looking at best practices and learning from other countries on how to put in place mitigation strategies and how do you deal with the current crisis,” said Apelgren.

He said the City would be sending teams to Germany to look at how they have dealt with water and sanitation problems in flood conditions.