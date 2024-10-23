eThekwini Municipality allocates R5.4 million for festive season safety initiatives

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has allocated R5.4 million for various safety interventions to improve safety ahead of the festive season. According to Municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana, the City is forging ahead with plans to improve the safety of residents and visitors ahead of the festive season and will be allocating R5.4 million for various safety interventions.

She said a report outlining the allocation was tabled at the executive committee meeting on Tuesday, with funds being reprioritised from the Beachfront Management Office. The Beachfront Management Office, within the Office of the Deputy City Manager responsible for Economic Development and Planning, performs an integrated management function for the Durban Central Beachfront throughout the year, and specifically during the festive season. “The interventions form part of a broader Festive Season Management Plan which is coordinated by the Parks, Recreation and Culture Unit,” Sisilana said.

“The operations of the Beachfront Management Office are done with and in support of various departments, including Cleansing and Solid Waste and the Metro Police.” Breaking down the budget, Sisilana said allocation for the planned safety interventions includes: R2 million will be spent on security for the park and ride buses and at the park and ride holding area.

R750 000 allocation for a dedicated crane truck to manage the traffic management plan before, during, and after the busy festive season period.

R750 000 allocation for the provision of ablution services at the drive-in site park and ride holding area.

R300 000 allocation for providing a dedicated 24-hour ambulance and tow truck services for the central beachfront. Ambulances will be stationed on the promenade to respond to surf rescues and provide emergency support to the Metro Police, law enforcement, and aquatic safety.

R200 000 allocation for the repairs and maintenance of beachfront manholes and paving.

R200 000 allocation for a dedicated plumber and shower maintenance before and during the festive season. Meanwhile, on the same day, the Police Ministry announced that on Thursday, it will officially launch the SAPS KwaZulu-Natal Safer Festive Season operation, which aims to strengthen law enforcement visibility, combat crime, and promote community safety during the festive season.

Additionally, the Police Ministry would sign a Cooperation Agreement with the KwaZulu-Natal Government and the eThekwini Municipality, the last metro to join the collaborative initiative. “This highlights the commitment between the South African Police Service (SAPS), the provincial government and the eThekwini Metro to enhance safety and security within the region,” said the Police Ministry. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.