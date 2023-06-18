Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLDaily NewsNewsSportOpinionLifestyleMoneyConsumerTonightFeaturesBusinessMotoring
Independent Online | Dailynews
Search IOL
IOLDaily NewsNewsSportOpinionLifestyleMoneyConsumerTonightFeaturesBusinessMotoring
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

eThekwini Municipality aware of interruption of water supply to several areas

There is an interruption of water supply in areas supplied through the Northdene 3 water pump station to downstream dependent reservoirs. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

There is an interruption of water supply in areas supplied through the Northdene 3 water pump station to downstream dependent reservoirs. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Published Jun 18, 2023

Share

Durban — A constrained supply from Umgeni’s Durban Heights Water Works to the southern aqueduct has resulted in an interruption of water supply from the Northdene 3 water pump station.

In a statement, the eThekwini Municipality said it was aware of the interruption of water supply in areas supplied through the Northdene 3 water pump station to downstream dependent reservoirs.

The municipality said the interruption was due to constrained supply from Umgeni’s Durban Heights Water Works to the southern aqueduct.

“However, interventions to increase water levels at the reservoirs have commenced in order to improve flow to the affected aqueducts,” the municipality said.

“As part of the interventions, the City’s teams will periodically close outlets of its dependent reservoirs at night and reopen them in the morning to build the required capacity to supply communities.”

More on this

The municipality said system recovery was expected to take place in the next two to four days, depending on the demand.

It also said water tankers would in the meantime supply affected communities.

The municipality also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

The municipality said affected areas included:

• Shallcross Reservoir: Buffels Bosch, Burlington Heights, Savannah Park and Shallcross.

• Klaarwater Reservoir: Crossmoor, Klaarwater, Savannah Park, Shallcross and St Wendolins Ridge.

• Chatsworth 4 Reservoir: Arena Park, Buffels Bosch, Chatsworth Town Centre, Crossmoor, Ehlanzeni, Klaarwater, Kwamgaga, Montford, Moorton, Risecliff, Welbedacht East and West, Westcliff and Woodhurst.

• Washington Heights: Mariannheights, Mariann Industrial Park, Nsiswakazi, Phumphele, Savannah Park, St Wendolins Ridge and Umshinini.

• Intake Reservoir: Ezinyathini, Klaarwater, Luganda, Nagina, Nsiswakazi, Pineview, Regency Park and Sithundu Hill.

The municipality added that for more information regarding water supply, the public could call the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number: 073 1483 477. Alternatively, email: [email protected]

WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.

Daily News

Related Topics:

eThekwini municipalityCity of EthekwiniLocal GovernmentWater and SanitationWater CrisisService Delivery

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe