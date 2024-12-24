eThekwini Municipality launches festive season safety operation

Durban — In a bid to ensure safety throughout the festive season, eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Cyril Xaba, spearheaded a multidisciplinary law enforcement operation on Monday, along the M4 North and South in Durban. This initiative aims not only to boost road safety awareness but also to offer peace of mind to both the residents of eThekwini and the influx of holiday visitors.

During the operation, which coincided with peak holiday travel hours, Xaba expressed gratitude towards various law enforcement entities including Metro Police, the South African Police Service, Customs, the Road Traffic Inspectorate, and Immigration Services. Police conduct a roadblock on the M4 North Freeway. I Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers Their collaborative efforts underline a united front in the fight against crime and aim to enhance public safety during this busy period. “We are pleased that these operations continue to yield positive outcomes and we are going to sustain them during the festive season and beyond,” he stated.

Xaba further emphasised the importance of continued vigilance and action to deter crime and ensure the well-being of all community members. Police conduct a roadblock on the M4 North Freeway. I Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers The City released results from Monday morning's operation, which took place between 11am and 2pm, highlighting their effectiveness. Police officers stopped 305 vehicles, resulting in 53 arrests and the execution of 97 warrants amounting to R93 100. These successes illustrate not only the resolve of the law enforcement agencies involved but also their commitment to enhancing road safety and reducing crime rates.

Xaba further urged motorists to exercise caution while on the roads, calling attention to the critical link between responsible behaviour and the preservation of life during this festive time. "These law enforcement operations assist in preventing crime and bad behaviour on the road," he said. Police conduct a roadblock on the M4 North Freeway. I Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers