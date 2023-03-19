eThekwini Municipality postpones shutdown of Pinetown water pump station

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has postponed the shutting down of the Pinetown water pump station. “Residents are informed that a shutdown of the Pinetown water pump station, which was scheduled to take place on Monday, March 20, has been postponed,” the municipality announced.

It said that new developments will be communicated in due course. “The municipality apologises for any inconvenience caused,” it added. A few residents had questioned why the shutting down of the Pinetown water pump station would coincide with the EFF’s national shutdown on Monday, March 20.

On Friday, the eThekwini Municipality issued a statement about the shutting down of the Pinetown water pump station, informing residents that the shutting down of the pump station will affect the Mt Moriah reservoir. “The shutdown will be on March 20 from 8am to 3pm,” the statement read. “The shutdown will be implemented to enable static positive displacement tests to be performed. This checks if there are leaks and will verify the accuracy of the Pinetown sales meter at the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works.”

The municipality said that 20 areas would be affected by the planned shutdown. These are: Pinetown, Cowies Hill, Sarnia, Westmead, Nazareth, Mpola, Mosley Park, New Germany Industrial, Parts of Tshelimnyama, Westville, Woodside, New Germany, Chiltern Hills, Dawn Crest, Grayleigh, Farningham Ridge, Moseley Park, Ashley, Caversham Glen and Dawncliffe. Reacting to the announcement, Jade Degenaar said: “On the day of the EFF marching.” Siyabonga Mabaso asked about water in Umlazi M section.

Nadia Chaikin said: “Why would you plan to do this on the day of the strike? Please put this off until Wednesday at least. FFS.” Morisia Mthethwa said it has been five weeks that they have not had water in Mpola 27527 Mariannhill milky way. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.