eThekwini Municipality technicians, engineers gradually restoring power

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality and some residents have confirmed that power has been restored to parts of the city following the widespread power outage. These areas include but are not limited to Pinetown, Musgrave, Montclair, New Germany, Westville, Hillcrest and Kloof.

The municipality said that it has “begun to restore power to some parts of the city following an outage affecting several areas earlier today.” “Power will be restored area by area over the next few hours,” the municipality said. It added: “Well done to our technicians and engineers.”

Durban metro police service officers and vagrants are out at busy intersections controlling traffic flow. Earlier, the municipality said the City is aware of a trip at the high voltage major sub-station in Klaarwater, south-west of Durban. “Many areas across the city are affected. Technicians are investigating the fault and further updates will be provided,” the municipality said.

In a voice note, an unknown man can be heard saying that he was at the Bellair rubbish dump and there was a massive explosion at the sub-station right next door to the rubbish dump. He said that certain parts of the power plant were burning. “I think there is going to be big problems all over Durban with the power,” the man said.

Meanwhile, ward councillor Sakhile Mngadi added that it was a circuit that tripped at the sub-station. “The good news is that power will be restored once circuits are isolated fairly soon,” Mngadi said. He said that municipal staff were already attending to the outage.

It is believed areas that were affected include Pinetown, Overport, Berea, Sydenham, Morningside, Greyville, Asherville, Mayville, Asherville, Glenwood, Westville, Merebank and Seaview. The Chatsworth Crime Watch said that reports were received from a number of areas such as the Upper Highway, Klaarwater, Mariannhill, Malvern and Durban North up to oThongathi. Meanwhile, the uMhlathuze Municipality is facing a power outage of its own.

On its Facebook page, uMhlathuze said there is a power outage affecting most parts of Richards Bay. “Affected areas are as follows: Aquadene, Brackenham, WildenWeide and Veldenvlei. “The team is investigating the matter.