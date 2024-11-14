eThekwini Municipality’s Financial Misconduct Board chairperson highlights corruption in municipalities

Nkosi, a former Newcastle Municipality mayor in the north-west of KwaZulu-Natal was speaking at the anti-fraud summit jointly organised by the eThekwini Municipality and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) in Durban on Thursday.

Nkosi said it was a common cause in the municipalities to find a junior manager living an expensive lifestyle that surpasses that of the municipal manager.

“I say this without any fear of contradiction that there is a high level of corruption in the municipality. I was once an employee of the municipality myself, so I know better what is going on there,” said Nkosi.

He emphasised ethical behaviour, saying he does not regret returning the two-month salaries he was paid after he had left the municipality. He said although he understood that the reason for paying him after he had left was because the council had not met to accept his resignation, he felt it would be unethical for him to take the taxpayers’ money whereas, he knew that he did work for it since he had left.