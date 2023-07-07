eThekwini opposition laments forced resignation of City’s chief corruption buster

Durban — Opposition parties in eThekwini have expressed their shock at the forced resignation of City Integrity and Investigations (CIIU) head Mbuso Ngcobo. Ngcobo, who has been the head of the City’s corruption-busting unit since its establishment in 2016, tendered his resignation on Tuesday evening after he received death threats from alleged hit men who warned him to stop investigating corruption in the municipality.

Reacting to the news, African Democratic Change (ADeC) leader councillor Visvin Reddy said he was alarmed to hear of the resignation. Reddy said the circumstances leading to Ngcobo’s resignation, including receiving death threats from unknown individuals and the potential risk to his family, were both distressing and indicative of a dark reality we were facing in our society. “It is disheartening to witness a dedicated public servant being forced to quit his position simply because he had the courage and determination to tackle corruption at the highest levels of the municipality,” said Reddy.

The CIIU, under his leadership, played a crucial role in investigating and exposing corruption allegations involving former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and current city manager Musa Mbhele. Thanks to the unit’s findings, arrests have been made and the matters are now being prosecuted in court, added Reddy. Reddy added that the departure of the head of the CIIU in such a distressing manner sent a chilling message to all those who stood on the side of justice and the law.

Reddy added that this highlighted the fact that anyone who dared to challenge powerful individuals and expose corruption would not only face professional consequences but also risk their lives and the safety of their loved ones. Reddy further said this unfortunate incident not only undermined the crucial role that agencies like the CIIU played in uprooting corruption but also reflected the overall state of leadership in the municipality. “It is indeed a sad day for justice when unscrupulous thugs masquerading as leaders can intimidate and force out those who strive to ensure accountability and transparency. It also raises questions about the effectiveness of opposition political parties in maintaining the pressure necessary to combat and prevent the abuse of power,” said Reddy.

“It is their responsibility to sustain the fight against corruption, working hand-in-hand with institutions like the CIIU. I, therefore, call upon the relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the threats and provide adequate protection to those who put their lives on the line for justice’s sake,” said Reddy. Joining the fray, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said that because the CIIU was an important unit in fighting towards clean governance in the City, it was unfortunate if the head of the unit resigned for fear for his life. Party caucus leader Thabani Mhethwa said the DA was calling on all public representatives across all political parties to join his party in holding all those responsible for the rot in eThekwini to account.

IFP's Mdu Nkosi said what was happening was what the IFP had been saying, that things were not well in eThekwini. He said given that Ngcobo was under protection, the problem would be whether those left behind would be able to perform their duties without fear or favour. Nkosi described Ngcobo's resignation as a crisis in the City. He added that the main problem was the cover-up of corruption in eThekwini and called for the speedy introduction of a section 154 team, which, to date, had not resumed its job because of squabbles.