eThekwini ready to host 2023 BRICS games

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has said that it is “all-systems go” for the 2023 BRICS games, which will be taking place in the City from 18-21 October. The country, as part of its BRICS chairmanship, was awarded the right to host the BRICS games this year.

The eThekwini Metro said that it will welcome BRICS nations for the 5th edition of the BRICS Games, adding that it was an exciting initiative that will see athletes from across the BRICS member countries compete at the highest level. Sports venues such University of KwaZulu-Natal, Westridge Park Tennis Stadium, Kings Park Swimming Pool, and Bay of Plenty will host this years’ competition. The provincial government said that hundreds of athletes aged between U/19 & U/21 across BRICS nations will battle for various honours within five sporting codes namely, Swimming competition will be hosted at the Kings Park Swimming Pool, Badminton at the UKZN Old Mutual Sports Hall, Table Tennis at the UKZN Westville Campus Indoor Hall, Tennis at the Westridge Park Tennis Stadium, and Beach Volleyball hosted at the Bay of Plenty.

Sports, Arts and Culture Department Head of Communications Thabo Mofokeng said, “Also the home to the world-class and iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban has hosted numerous major global sporting events which have been staged in world-class venues and have placed us among the top host nations. “India organised the 1st BRICS Under-17 Football tournament in Goa in October 2016. This was followed by the 2nd edition of BRICS Games that took place at Guangzhou in China in June 2017, wherein BRICS teams competed in Volleyball, Wushu and Taolu games. “South Africa organised and successfully hosted the 3rd BRICS Games on 22 July 2018 at Johannesburg, comprising Men's/Women’s Volleyball and Women’s Football events before the Covid-19 global pandemic saw China staging a virtual championship in 2022.

“Following the BRICS leaders’ recommendation, South Africa will this time host an expanded BRICS Games championship programme which will see not only more sporting codes but also the most inclusive games that also include Paralympians participating in both tennis and table tennis for the very first time since at the BRICS Games.” Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa said: “The 2023 BRICS Games promise to be a special experience for all. “Further to the strong partnerships that already exist between the BRICS nations, these games will also show the power of sport to unite and deepen connections.