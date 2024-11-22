eThekwini residents disappointed by last-minute cancellation of Eskom tariff hearing

Durban — EThekwini United Ratepayers, Business and Civics Organisation (EURBCO) has expressed their disappointment at the last-minute cancellation of the public hearings that were supposed to be held by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on the application by Eskom to increase electricity tariffs by 40%. There was drama at the Royal Hotel in Durban central where scores of people stormed the venue without having pre-registered for their attendance. Fearing a stampede Nersa officials announced the cancellation without giving the next date. An official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak to the media said the venue was too small therefore the hearings had to be called off.

Reacting to the last-minute cancellation, (EURBCO) leader Allisson Schoeman said although they understood the reasoning for cancelling the meeting, they were disappointed as they had already prepared their presentation. Schoeman suspected that some individuals intended to hijack the hearing, despite a clear announcement requiring prior registration. “Of course we were disappointed and we were ready to present our objection to the 40% increase. It is quite sad that we did not find our opportunity we have long been waiting for. We believed the people that stormed the meeting without prior registration had intended to hijack the meeting,” said Schoeman. The DA in KwaZulu-Natal led a protest against Nersa’s 40% tariff hike, outside Royal Hotel in Durban where Nersa was expected to hold a public hearing. | DA KZN She said she was scheduled to speak on Friday and has already prepared a 60-page presentation of objection to the increase.

In her document seen by the Daily News, EURBCO strongly objects to Eskom’s proposed tariff increases. EURBCO argues that these adjustments place an unjustified economic burden on South African consumers and fail to align with financial accountability and operational efficiency principles. She said her organisation asserts that the tariff increases, if approved, would undermine consumer welfare, economic stability, and equitable access to essential services. The ratepayers' concerns were also shared by the DA which also expressed its deep concern at the cancellation. The DA called on NERSA to immediately announce the new dates and venues. The DA, which picketed outside the venue before the cancellation said the hearings were a critical moment in South Africa’s cost-of-living crisis, allowing residents to voice their opposition to the ridiculous price hike Eskom wants to levy next year.

“The DA will remain at the forefront fighting for residents so that they don’t have to choose between buying food or electricity,” said the party. The protest was led by uMngeni Local Municipality mayor Chris Pappas and uMhlathuze Local Municipality deputy mayor Christo Botha. Speaking outside the venue, Pappas said the DA’s protest was purely in consumers’ interest since the DA-run municipality of which he is mayor owes Eskom no money. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.