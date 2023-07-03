eThekwini rushes to restore services after devastating storm

Durban — EThekwini City officials are restoring basic services after last week’s storms that caused devastation across the eThekwini region. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said preliminary assessments showed that the areas that bore the brunt of the storm were Phoenix, Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu, St Wendolins, Nazareth, New Germany, Westville, Reservoir Hills, Umkomaas, Mbumbulu and Folweni.

Khuzwayo said that a total of 138 houses were destroyed. Twenty-seven people are being housed at Amaoti Hall, down from the initial 46. The families were being supported with necessities such as meals, toiletries, blankets, and mattresses. Teams from Human Settlements were finalising plans to resettle them. Khuzwayo stated that damage to municipal infrastructure was extensive, particularly to the water and electricity network. Technicians were expediting repairs, and supply to a number of areas had already been restored. Khuzwayo said many substations, waterworks installations, roads, bridges, and libraries were damaged in the freak storm. Furthermore, she added, many municipal offices were affected by the loss of power and water, which may affect their ability to offer services. Repairs have started in a number of areas.

Cleaning operations on affected roads were still under way, and most roads had been cleared of debris and are now open to the public. Stapleton Road in Pinetown was opened on Thursday, and Rodger Sishi Road in Westville became fully operational on the same afternoon, said Khuzwayo. A major clean-up operation was conducted at Blue Lagoon and the beachfront precinct on Friday, she said. “The city’s disaster management teams continue with assessments and with offering assistance and support to those who are affected. According to the South African Weather Service, no rain is expected over the next few days,” Khuzwayo said. Four people lost their lives during the storm, while seven others were still missing. Khuzwayo added that psychological support as well as clinical services were continuing to be provided to the affected families.

Meanwhile, some eThekwini residents have described their harrowing situations as a result of the storm. Sakina Paton, of Montford, Chatsworth, said that her community hadsuffered water shortages since the storm, and asked the municipality to hasten its attempts to restore services in affected communities. Ayub Haziz of Phoenix said that their neighbourhood was faced with intermittent power cuts because the local transformer was damaged during the storm.

Ntombi Yomzulu of Ntuzuma said that she had struggled to get water for more than five days, adding that even though they had reported the problem, no water tankers had arrived. Ma Soso Ngema of Inanda said the municipality’s call centre was unresponsive to their calls. “We don't have water at Padfield Park, Pinetown. What must we do because you don't respond?” she asked.