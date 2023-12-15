eThekwini scoops gold in chess for the fourth time in a row

Durban — EThekwini Metro won gold in chess for the fourth time in a row during the South African Local Government Association (Salga) games, recently. Shreeya Mahadeo, a winning member of the eThekwini Metro team, said: “It felt exhilarating and thrilling to be a part of the Salga games. It inspired me to work hard to win my games and to achieve the great accomplishment of representing my district as well as my team.”

She added that winning gold made her feel encouraged to work harder to succeed in future tournaments. “My team members and Coach Aviwe Ncemu and manager Nobuhle Ndunakazi helped and motivated us to an unprecedented fourth win in a row. “I won 6/6 rounds. I also won the Board Prize for the U14 Girls overall.”

Shreeya said she would use the success of this tournament to improve and prepare for the chess year in 2024. “My plans for 2024 are to train, win and represent KZN and South Africa. I will have to work hard and improve my chess skills. I will do this by doing more puzzles or playing games online to become more prepared and confident in the tournaments that lie ahead,” she said. eThekwini Metro had four board prize winners: Thokozani Mzobe (board 1), Cadence Budhram (board 3), Siyabonga Mqadi (board 6) and Shreeya Mahadeo (board 7.

Lindo Ngubane, the KZN Chess Association chairperson, praised the event and said the standard had been extremely high. “Salga held a well-organised event. I think the teams were well-prepared and I would like to extend my congratulations to the eThekwini Metro for winning. I would also like to thank them for providing young coaches with an opportunity.” He said he hoped young chess coaches would be able to coach all the districts within eThekwini.