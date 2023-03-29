eThekwini spends R36 million to provide oThongathi residents with water

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality said it is spending R36 million in the reconstruction of eMona water reservoir in oThongathi, north of Durban. This is after the water treatment plant was severely damaged during the April and May floods last year. eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Tuesday led the members of the executive committee (EXCO) on an oversight visit to assess the progress of water and sanitation in oThongathi and surrounding areas.

Exco members said that they were satisfied that the R36 million eMona Reservoir is currently standing at 90% completion and has created more than 36 jobs for the local communities. “Since its construction began after the floods last year, the project has proceeded without any glitches and is almost complete. “This will guarantee the residents of oThongathi that they have enough water supply- which was interrupted during the April floods that hit our province in April last year- especially the areas around Durban,” Kaunda said.

The municipality identified the need to increase the storage capacity at the Mona reservoir supply network to assist in addressing water challenges in oThongathi and the surrounding areas, particularly in wards 61 and 62. In January, Kaunda commissioned the second water pump at the oThongathi Water Treatment Plant. Kaunda said that this followed a restoration project which was completed in October 2022.

After the completion of the project, technical problems were experienced in the Hambanathi area, it said. As a result, the water flow grew weaker as the demand increased. “To address the challenge, the municipality installed a second pump to run parallel with the one completed in October. Today (on Tuesday) two pumps are running in parallel in Hambanathi and the flow has improved. The reservoir levels have also improved to supply the zone. “Work is also being undertaken to deal with issues on the trunk main as well as to repair any bursts and leaks.”

oThongathi residents supplied by the Emona Reservoir started receiving water in December. The municipality had said that the residents would start receiving potable water through their taps from Saturday, December 17. “This follows successful repairs to infrastructure that was damaged by floods in April at Emona Reservoir,” municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said at the time.