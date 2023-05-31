eThekwini technicians attending to power outage affecting part of Durban, including Entabeni Hospital

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has reported that its technicians are attending to a power outage affecting a part of Durban. In a notice issued on its Facebook page, the eThekwini Municipality said: “The city is aware of the power outage affecting Jacques Avenue towards Jan Smuts/Bidstone as well as Entabeni Hospital. This is due to an underground cable fault identified near Mazisi Kunene Road (Ridge Road). Our technicians are currently on-site attending to the fault.”

“Some parts of Westridge, Bonela, Manor Gardens and Cato Manor are still off due to a planned maintenance to improve the quality of electricity supply to these areas.” Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, the municipality said there was a planned power outage in Manor Gardens, Cato Manor, Bonela and Westridge on Wednesday (today). The municipality said that its electricity department would be conducting planned maintenance together with system improvements at the Westridge park distributor substation to improve the quality of supply to the Bonela, Cato Manor, Manor Gardens and Westridge areas. Work was scheduled to take place on Wednesday from 7am to 7pm.

“Please note the schedule times as a guide, every effort will be made to reinstate supply as soon as practically possible,” the municipality said. It also said that the following roads and surrounding roads within the mentioned suburbs will be affected for the duration of planned work: Ahmedia Place, Alms Place, Anthony Lembede Avenue, Balesar Place, Bonela Road, Bidston Road, Blinkbonnie Road, Buckingham Road, Carnforth Avenue, Calgary Grove, Charities Close, Chorley Circle, Crookite Avenue, Deeside Drive, Dromore Road, Eskotene Grove, Glamorgan Grove, Glenville Grove, Intulobar Walk, Harcombe Gardens, Haskins Place, Hlelabar Grove, Kneb Place, Lall Place, Nxumalobar Way, Owen Avenue, Palace Place, Roses Place, Sapper Avenue – Dept of Public works, Solo Mahlangu Dr vic, Tait Place, Westridge High School, Wiggins Road vic Solo Mahlangu Drive, Wyndene Circle and Wilson Avenue.