eThekwini townships face water supply interruption after fire damages pump station

Durban — A fire at Ntuzuma pump station has resulted in the township and surrounding areas having an interruption of water supply. The municipality said there was an interruption of water supply to Ntuzuma and surrounding areas due to a fire at Ntuzuma pump station 2 on Monday night. The municipality said the fire affected operations at the pump station.

“Ntuzuma pump station 2 is important as it supplies water to multiple reservoirs. However, due to the fire damage, water cannot be pumped to the Ntuzuma reservoirs,” the municipality said. “The eThekwini Water and Sanitation Unit is assessing the extent of the damage, and developments in this regard will be communicated in due course.” Affected areas include:

Ntuzuma 2 Reservoir: Main command reservoir to supply Ntuzuma Reservoir 3, 4, 5, and 7.

Ntuzuma 3 Reservoir: Inanda A, B, and C, Ntuzuma F, G, and H, and Bester areas.

Ntuzuma 4 Reservoir: Ntuzuma E, Ntuzuma F, Soweto, Inanda Newtown A, Lindelani A Section.

Ntuzuma 7 Reservoir: Ntuzuma A, B, C, and D, and Richmond Farm. The municipality said water tankers would be sent out to affected residents, and apologised for the inconvenience caused. For more information regarding water supply, the public can contact the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number 073 1483 477. Alternatively, email: [email protected] In an unrelated incident, in November 2022 the municipality said various interventions were being implemented to address water challenges in the Ntuzuma area. It said it was exploring options to mitigate water supply challenges.

The municipality said various factors were contributing to the current water shortage in the area. These included flood damage to the bulk water pipeline and restricted supply from the Durban Heights Water Works. Repairs by Umgeni Water are in progress, and a significant amount of work has already been completed. “To mitigate the impact and to prevent a dry spell, a rationing schedule is in place to supply water for a few hours in the morning and evening. On some occasions, the water supply may only be experienced on alternate days.” The municipality said that it was also utilising an alternate supply from the new Western Aqueduct to supply one of the reservoirs in the area. It added that to supplement water in the area, it would continue to deploy tankers.