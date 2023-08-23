eThekwini water department abandons site after community threatens team

Durban – The eThekwini Municipality has revealed that informal settlements encroaching on water servitudes were delaying water pipe repairs. This comes after its water department had to abandon burst pipe repairs after the affected community started threatening the team. The municipality said this in a public notice on Wednesday.

Municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said it was aware of the interruption of water supply in areas supplied from the Lotus Park Reservoir which was due to a recurring burst on the 300mm diameter pumping main to the reservoir. “Residents are urged to note that the terrain and location of the pipe is not easily accessible. This is due to informal settlements invading vacant land and building on the water servitude where the line is located,” Sisilana said. “This poses a challenge to the City’s team to access the line. Currently, the team from the water department has abandoned the site due to threats from community members in Malukazi whose dwellings were flooded when the burst occurred last night (Tuesday).

“The City is engaging with community leaders in order for the repairs to be undertaken,” Sisilana continued. She said that for now, the Water and Sanitation Unit was trying to get water supply through another reservoir zone to affected areas. However, supply may be intermittent. Water tankers were also dispatched to supply affected communities. Areas that are affected include Ezimbokodweni, Lotus Park, Malukazi, Orient Hills, and uMlazi U and Y sections.

“The City appeals to residents not to encroach on pipeline servitudes as this is a risk to human life and properties if the pipes burst. This also hampers the City’s ability to undertake maintenance on its underground infrastructure,” Sisilana said. She also urged residents to look out for marker poles and to get building plans approved by the municipality before building. For more information regarding water supply, the public can call the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number 073 1483 477. Alternatively, email: [email protected]