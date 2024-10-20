eThekwini weather update: no flooding incidents reported, but stay cautious

Durban — In an update on the inclement weather following a warning by the South African Weather Service (Saws), the eThekwini Municipality has reported that no flooding-related incidents have been reported on Sunday. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the municipality’s Disaster Management Centre and other emergency services are on standby and are monitoring any potential impact from the inclement weather currently being experienced in the City.

“Since this morning no flooding-related incidents have been reported to the Emergency Mobilising and Communications Centre. However, the team remains on high alert as some low-lying areas remain at risk of flooding,” Sisilana said. “All municipal emergency services are on standby to attend to any weather related occurrences that may arise. Search and rescue teams and humanitarian relief partners are also on high alert.” Sisilana urged the public to remain vigilant and exercise caution.

Potential weather-related impacts include: Flooding of roads, bridges, and settlements (formal and informal).

Danger to life (fast flowing streams).

Major traffic disruptions due to roads being flooded.

Disruption of essential services (water, electricity, and communications etc). Safety precautions: Avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles.

Abandon vehicles trapped in high-rising water and climb to higher ground.

If possible, move valuables to safe spaces above expected flood levels.

Switch off electricity at supply points to the dwelling if it is prone to flooding.

Protect/relocate pets and animals to higher ground.

Avoid travelling unless deemed necessary.

Avoid outdoor sporting events. The municipality appealed to the public to report any emergency at 031 361 0000.