eThekwini youth hail City’s Youth Driver’s Licence Programme

Durban — The youth of eThekwini Municipality are keen to be part of the Youth Driver’s Licence Programme, anticipating that it will make their job seeking opportunities smoother. About 150 young people will benefit from the pilot phase of this project. Speaking on the City’s communication platform eThekwini Matters, Youth Development Officer Nokuthula Hlophe said officials spoke about this at length in various community outreach programmes.

A jubilant Phumzile Mavundla of U section in uMlazi said that her life has been made easier now, adding that she will use this opportunity to secure herself a driver’s licence, and make her job seeking much easier. Mavundla said that she hoped to get a code 10 driving licence. Mlungisi Zikalala of Lamontville said that he has been trying for years to put together enough money to register and do his code 14 driver’s licence. “My biggest wish is to become a truck driver, and get to travel around the country delivering goods and other merchandise, sometimes even get to travel to other countries here in Africa,” Zikalala said.

He added that he loved seeing other places outside KwaZulu-Natal, and get to see how other people live out there. Claude Pillay of Phoenix said that he hoped that this opportunity will help him polish his driving skills, because even though he had a driver’s licence, due to a lack of practice, his driving skills are rusty. “I got a driver's licence, but I don’t know how to drive smoothly. Can you teach me how to polish my driving skills?” Pillay asked.