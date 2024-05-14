eThekwini’s crack new investigator is an ex-Hawks officer

Durban — EThekwini Metro has appointed former Hawks officer Jimmy Ngcobo as the new head of the City Integrity and Investigations Unit (CIIU). Ngcobo, a former policeman under the now-defunct Scorpions and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (DPCI) commonly known as the Hawks, assumed his new position at the beginning of the month.

In a statement, the City said on Monday that Ngcobo has a clear vision to elevate the City’s investigations to root out fraud and corruption. It said he brings a wealth of experience to the position after working for both the Scorpions and the Hawks. “Ngcobo is ready to put his stamp of authority on the City’s investigations team and lead them to success. Part of his plan is to advance the CIIU and elevate the unit to greater heights,” read the statement. In his welcoming remarks, Ngcobo said there were norms and standards he wanted to inculcate through reviewing work strategies and methodologies.

“Stakeholder management of organisations that are doing work congruent to our operation is crucial in fast-tracking investigations. A case management system will be introduced and implemented which will have an impact on finalising cases within a specified period and tracking the status quo of cases investigated,” said Ngcobo. He said clearing the 312 pending cases and age analysis of all cases under or pending investigation are among his top priorities, adding that no case will be investigated indefinitely. He said he would augment working strategies for better results while attaining quality assurance, vowing to investigate cases without fear, favour, or prejudice. Ngcobo replaced Thulani Ntobela, who was appointed to act in the position from August last year.

Ngcobo is not new to eThekwini Metro. He has occupied several positions including, but not limited to, acting deputy head of the development planning, environment, and management unit; acting deputy head of the cleansing and solid waste unit; manager of the development planning unit; acting senior manager of public sector housing branch development planning department; and senior professional planner in the development planning department. Ngcobo holds a social science degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a Master's degree in town and regional planning. He also has a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from the University of South Africa, an advanced certificate in criminal investigations from Technikon SA, and an advanced certificate in forensic investigation.