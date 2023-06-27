eThekwini’s vow to eradicate pit latrines welcomed

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has vowed to eradicate the “unhygienic” pit latrines within its communities, in its attempts to provide its residents with proper sanitation. The municipality said that as a result of the success of its pit latrines eradication campaign, some communities in several parts of eThekwini have begun to enjoy the dignity of using decent and hygienic toilets which have reusable water for flushing.

The City said this was through the construction of eco-friendly latrines as part of its Alternative Sanitation Technologies. According to the municipality, the toilets are being implemented in households that were previously using pit latrines and urine diversion toilets. Areas that have begun to enjoy these eco-friendly toilets include Dassenhoek, Itshelimnyama, Verulam, Zwelisha, Bulferdria, Umlazi D, A, B and Imfume.

The municipality said the toilets will be rolled out to more areas in the new financial year beginning next month. It said the project would go a long way towards promoting better hygiene and mitigating the contamination of the environment. eThekwini Municipality head of communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo, stressed that the toilets were being implemented in households that were previously using pit latrines and urine diversion toilets. She added that part of the technologies being rolled out were the echo twin leach pit, easy-flush toilets, and potable wastewater treatment plant.

“These toilets are off-grid and use two litres of grey water for flushing, which is reusable water that has been used for washing or bathing. Rainwater can also be used for flushing these toilets. “The toilets allow for on-site treatment and have no impact on the environment,” Khuzwayo added. EThekwini Municipality said the new eco-friendly toilets will go a long way in giving residents dignity and proper sanitation, and also help eradicate diseases. The toilets have been installed in areas such as Dassenhoek, Tshelimnyama, Verulam, Zwelisha, Bulferdria, Umlazi D, A,B and Imfume within eThekwini Municipality. l SUPPLIED eThekwini Mayor, Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda, said more than 400 eco-friendly toilets had been constructed since the project started in April. He said the project would continue until April next year.

“We will continue to explore environmentally friendly technology to provide decent sanitation for residents. Our goal is to end pit latrines and other forms of toilets that are not decent for use,” said Kaunda. Kaunda stressed that the municipality would also be emptying and cleaning pit latrines for households that still have these toilets. The contract for this has already been finalised, he added. Abahlali baseMjondolo welcomed the initiative.

If implemented correctly it would give the poor and marginalised communities some dignity, said Abahlali baseMjondolo co-ordinator, Thapelo Mohapi. Mohapi added: “However, as always expected with the municipality, there will be a lot of corruption which hinders the progress of this new form of sanitation. “We are also concerned that people on the ground have not been consulted meaningfully by the City. This will make it hard to implement this initiative.