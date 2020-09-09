Everything you need to know about eThekwini’s new load shedding schedule

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality will introduce a new load shedding schedule for residents from October 2020 which it says will ensure equity in categorising customers during load shedding and aligns the schedule to Eskom’s new larger load shedding requirements that go up to stage eight. The new load shedding schedule which takes effect from October 5, comes against the backdrop of the city acquiring a software that will enable it to automatically operate switching at lower levels in its network. This according to the electricity department will ensure an “enhanced ability to group residential and commercial together whilst ensuring a level of protection to its Industrial customers who are the key employment providers in the region”. New load shedding schedule for eThekwini, please follow this link: https://bit.ly/2R8wKbj for the new load shedding schedule. Posted by EThekwini Municipality on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Network changes, changes in customer demands, the inclusion of further stages as well as the introduction of new technologies were the main driver for the change in schedule, the city said.

“Better differentiation between Residential, Commercial and Industrial customers is now possible owing to the implementation of advanced technologies. EThekwini Electricity will achieve this through implementing load shedding via an automated software tool. This was not possible previously. In this new schedule, the blocks have been redesigned to meet today’s load shedding requirements. Switching at an 11 kV feeder level at the Major Substation can be accommodated, where feasible. Therefore, Residential customers embedded in certain Industrial categorised substations can be shed from Stage 1 and Industrial customers in certain Residential categorised substations can be included from Stage 3”.

According to the city, the previous schedule had been inundated with customers’ grievances over its lack of equity and fairness when it came to load shedding.

“Residential customers embedded in Industrial categorised substations were not being affected by Stage 1 load shedding while Industrial customers embedded in Residential categorised substations were affected by Stage 1. Such occurrences were deemed unfair to both customers. With the introduction of the new technology, a better degree of equity amongst customer groups can now be achieved. It must be noted that like in the past, there will be discrepancies but this will now be greatly reduced”.

FAQS:

The new schedule is designed from Monday to Sunday, 24/7 for Stages 1 to 8, from 6am to 10pm (the impact period) and from 10pm to 6am (the off peak period).

The schedule is made up of 24 blocks each scheduled for 2 hours and a 30 minutes overlap to allow for switching.

The Blocks are numerically labelled from 1-24. Blocks 1-16 are largely Residential and Commercial type customers and blocks 17-24 are largely Industrial customers.

From Monday to Sunday, blocks 1-16 are included from Stage 1 and blocks 17-24 are included from Stage 3 onwards.

Daily News