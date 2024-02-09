Ex-broadcaster Ngizwe says more than 30 000 people will be at his maskandi carnival event; down the road from EFF shindig

Durban — In an effort to counter the EFF’s manifesto launch rally at the Durban Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu has vowed to bring 30 000 people to his counter event at the Gugu Dlamini Park less than a kilometre from the stadium. In a media briefing carefully organised at a secluded location in the Durban North suburbs, a defiant Mchunu said he was expecting more people to come to his maskandi carnival event than would be going to listen to EFF leader Julius Malema.

“Malema will speak for empty chairs at Moses Mabhida tomorrow (on Saturday). People are coming to my event,” said Mchunu. Ngizwe Mchunu briefs the media on his plans to counter EFF manifesto launch. Please follow this platform for update pic.twitter.com/DJA5e4e48a — Willem phungula (@PhungulaWillem) February 9, 2024 He also announced that come what may, he would be sworn in as an MP representing “amabhinca” (traditionalists). If any party wanted “amabhinca” votes, he was willing to negotiate for the exchange of “amabhinca” votes, but the party in question would have to agree to offer him (Mchunu) a seat in Parliament. Mchunu, who boasts a huge following of traditionalists, reiterated that in a meeting where the EFF offered him the KwaZulu-Natal Premier candidate position, he met with top party leadership, including deputy party president, Floyd Shivambu.

He refused the offer, because Malema had spoken ill of EFF provincial chairperson Mongezi Thwala and he (Ngizwe) was sympathetic to Thwala. Mchunu also lamented how the EFF forced JAC Motors, a car dealership that had given him a vehicle to use as an endorsement, to repossess it. He claimed the dealership had told him that the EFF had threatened to burn down its garages if it did not heed the call to repossess its vehicle. WATCH: Ngizwe says he is expecting 30 000 amabhinca ( traditionalists) to converge at Gugu Dlamini Park in Durban. pic.twitter.com/Oi3Alb1net — Willem phungula (@PhungulaWillem) February 9, 2024 EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini poured cold water on Mchunu’s counter-event plans, saying the event would not take place. Dlamini said police told the EFF that the event was not approved.