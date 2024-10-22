Excitement and determination as matric exams kick off

Durban — Hundreds of matric pupils ‘broke the ice’ with their first paper despite the orange level 6 inclement weather warning. No disruptions were recorded in schools across KwaZulu-Natal. Durban Girls’ High School pupils expressed their excitement for the rest of the exams after writing their first English paper on Monday.

Melokuhle Sibisi said the paper was not bad. She was expecting much worse. She said no sooner had it started, then it was over. “I plan to study dentistry. If not, pharmacy is my second option,” said Melokuhle. She said that given the country’s climate-related woes, she hopes to contribute to society through recycling and taking care of the environment.

“I know that in the little that I do, I can make a difference,” she said. Sastri College High School matric pupils said their English paper was not challenging at all and that they finished on time. | Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers Megan Kalapdeo, 18, said the paper ‘broke the ice’, and she is excited for the rest of the exams. She said it cleared the misconception that the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams are tough.

She said if one works hard enough, it will not feel so tough but one will be prepared. She said her experience of Grade 12 overall was not like what people often say. “It is like a revision of Grade 11 but requires concentration from day one because the year is short.

“You do not want to find yourself going back as far as Grade 10 just to refresh but stay on top of things by constantly being confident and studying,” said Megan. Wenzokuhle Nzimande, 18, said she was nervous at first because of the hype around the exams created by word of mouth, but once she started she eased into the questions and it was great. “The paper broke the ice and I am ready to face the rest of the exam papers,” said Wenzokuhle, who wishes to study medicine or chemical engineering.

Wenzokuhle said because of the unemployment rate in the country, she feels it is important to encourage the youth to also look into the arts and give artists a platform to grow by supporting them. She also suggested the need for a bridge between high school and university with more information and access for pupils.

At Sastri College in Berea, Durban, Lihle Vethe, 18, said the paper was bearable. Libolwethu Thikazi and Ntando Vethe stood outside the school talking about the paper in excitement. “The paper was okay and the topics needed us to think outside the box and (rely on) our past personal experiences,” said Libolwethu. “The paper was good but the questions were tricky. In the future, I want to be successful. I am still weighing my options,” said Ntando Vethe.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli was joined by the MEC for Education, Sipho Hlomuka, in conducting an oversight visit during the commencement of the NSC exams at Isolemamba High School, located in the Insimbini area, under the Umbumbulu CMC in the Umlazi District. A joint media release stated that the visit is part of a broader initiative to ensure the smooth execution of exams and maintain the integrity and credibility of the process across the province. President Cyril Ramaphosa wished the matric Class of 2024 good luck in the exams and encouraged them to strive for distinctions.