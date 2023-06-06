Excitement as DUT engineering students set to attend conference in Denmark

Durban — Three Durban University of Technology engineering students are over the moon as they will be jetting off to Denmark in July to attend the 2023 Next Generation City Action Conference, which will be hosted for 10 days from June 27 to July 7. All three will be flying overseas for the first time.

Londiwe Zikhona Ngomane from oThongathi, currently doing her Master's degree in chemical engineering, said this was the most exciting opportunity of her life. “I am ecstatic and so excited. I can't believe that I will be travelling abroad. My mind is still trying to comprehend and understand all these emotions of excitement. I am really so happy,” said Ngomane. Siyasanda Xaba, from uMlazi, who is doing her degree in electrical power engineering, said this was a great opportunity for her to grow in business and potentially get investors.

“I am super excited, nervous and looking forward to it. It means a lot to me as it will be my first time flying overseas. We are going there for our engineering projects to pitch our business ideas and network with other business people, including potential investors. I will also share and pitch for my herbal business called Herbal drinks,” said Xaba. Sinovuyo Kraai from Matatiele in the Eastern Cape, who is also doing his Master’s degree in chemical engineering, said this was an exciting journey for him and he looked forward to it. “This is a very exciting journey in terms of innovations, opening my mind to new ideas. I am looking forward to travelling to Denmark; I wish I was already there, I am super excited, man. The fact that I will get the opportunity to go visit another country from overseas for the first time excites me,” said Kraai.