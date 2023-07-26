Experiencing water issues in parts of eThekwini, iLembe? This might be the reason...

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality said it was aware of an interruption of water supply in some parts of the outer west region. On Wednesday morning, the municipality said: “The municipality is aware of the interruption of water supply in Summerveld and surrounding areas in the outer west.”

Affected areas include parts of Shongweni, Summerveld, Cliffdale, and Alverstone. “The interruption is due to a recurring burst on the trunk main supplying these areas. A team from the Water Department is on site to attend to the burst. However, due to the location of the trunk main being wet and muddy, the team experienced delays effecting the repairs. Necessary resources have been mobilised for the repairs to be undertaken,” the municipality said. It said that in the interim, residents would receive water from tankers.

Meanwhile, on Monday the municipality said there would be water supply restrictions from the Hazelmere Treatment Works. “This is due to maintenance work being undertaken by uMgeni-uThukela Water on their Avondale pumps at the Hazelmere Water Works. As a result of this work, the Avondale Pipeline has been isolated from today, July 24, resulting in the northern region experiencing restricted pumping to various reservoirs listed below,” the municipality said. “This work is expected to be completed on July 27.”

The following areas will be affected by water restrictions: Casuarina Beach

La Mercy

Westbrook

King Shaka Airport

Dube Transport Agrizone

Mount Morelands

Shortlands

Seatides

Parts of Desainager The municipality apologised for the inconvenience. For more information regarding water supply, the public can call the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number 073 1483 477. Alternatively, email: [email protected]

On Sunday, in a public notice issued by uMngeni-uThukela Water, there is a planned shutdown of the Avondale Pump Station from Monday, July 24, to Thursday, July 27. UMngeni-uThukela Water said essential maintenance work was to be undertaken by uMngeni-uThukela Water – formerly Umgeni Water – on the Avondale pumps at the Hazelmere Water Treatment Works. The entity said the work would involve the installation of a new delivery manifold to ensure the reliability of performance and improved water supply. The intricate nature of the work requires that the Avondale pump station be shut down while artisans replace the manifold.

“A total of 80 hours have been allocated for the work to be completed. Work will commence at 10am on Monday, July 24, 2023, and is scheduled to be completed by 6pm on Thursday, July 27,” uMngeni-uThukela Water said. “In preparation for the replacement of the manifold, the Avondale pumps will be isolated and the pipeline that delivers water to the Avondale Reservoir scoured.” UMngeni-uThukela Water said that during the shutdown of the Avondale pump station, the La Mercy pumps would be used to supply water to the Avondale Reservoir. However, in this period there may be a reduction in volumes of drinking water supplied by uMngeni-uThukela Water, which could result in the following areas being affected by intermittent water supply or low pressure: