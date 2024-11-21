Ezimbokodweni River Bridge reopens after repairs ahead of festive season

Durban — Two weeks after a partial collapse caused the closure of the Ezimbokodweni River Bridge, the roadway has been reopened to traffic. The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) confirmed the news circulating on social media since morning. This is after the first phase of repairs has been made to the bridge after it was closed due to damage earlier this month.

The bridge was closed after damage to some of its bearings, particularly the concrete rocker bearings supporting the fourth span of the southbound bridge. On November 8, President Cyril Ramaphosa inspected the bridge and was briefed by Transport Minister Barbara Creecy, Deputy Transport Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Sanral CEO Reginald Demana. Sanral explained that the first phase of repairs entailed the replacement of the failed concrete bearings with structural steel bearings. This will allow the opening of the bridge to normal traffic, including heavy vehicles, for the December to January period.

However, the movement of abnormal loads and super loads over that bridge will be restricted for that period, in line with recommendations from the technical report certifying the repairs. Sanral further explained that the second phase of repairs is due to commence by late January 2025 and includes the replacement of all the bearings of the same design on the southbound bridge as a proactive precautionary measure. This work will be undertaken with minimal disturbance to traffic, using traffic accommodation measures already being implemented on the rest of the N2 and N3 upgrade projects. Sanral CEO Demana said he was happy with the speed with which the roads agency has effected the repairs, saying it was a priority for the roads agency to ensure the bridge was operational before the start of the holiday season because of the importance of the N2.

“The reopening of the Ezimbokodweni River Bridge ahead of the festive season is very positive and significant for road users,” Demana said. “This demonstrates Sanral’s commitment to delivering on what we had promised President Ramaphosa and our Minister when they visited the bridge about two weeks ago. “Ultimately, it shows that Sanral is determined to ensure that people who use that important route to go home for Christmas and holidaymakers alike are now able to use the N2 with minimal disruption. It is also one of our country’s most important corridors for the movement of goods on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal and between KZN and the Eastern Cape,” Demana said.

Sanral added that the contract for the upgrade of the N2 between Moss Kolnick Drive and Isipingo to a four- or five-lane carriageway is already in the procurement stage and is expected to be awarded in the first quarter of 2025. The project will include upgrading and modernising the bridge structure. Reacting to the reopening, KZN Transport MEC Siboniso Duma said they welcome the bridge’s reopening. “The re-opening of the bridge ahead of the festive season augurs well for the tourism industry,” Duma said.

“Importantly, the investment toward the upgrade of N2 and N3 with a budget of R50 billion is the demonstration of the commitment of the national government to work with us to inspire hope for a better future.” Duma added that they continued interacting with traditional leaders and other key roleplayers to expedite the repair, maintenance and construction of roads and bridges. “A total of R8.7 billion is being spent on transport infrastructure,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, councillor Andre Beetge said that following a final inspection, Sanral contractors along with the eThekwini Roads Department, started moving the first of the jersey barriers out of the roadway. “This being eight days ahead of the anticipated opening of November 29,” Beetge said. “The southern carriageway will be usable mid-morning thus alleviating the need for alternative routes and additional traffic measures.”