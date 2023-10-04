Face masks delivered to Richards Bay

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal International Business Association (Kiba) distributed masks, face shields and water to the residents of Arboretum in Richards Bay on Tuesday. Kiba’s intervention comes after the fire at the NCT wood chip mill continued to rage. The unpredictable wind factor in the area was cause for concern.

The head of Kiba, Omie Singh, received word from one of its members on the ground at Richards Bay, Prince Ishwar Ramlutchman Mabheka Zulu, that residents were concerned about smoke inhalation. “Of immediate concern was the neighbouring residents across the John Ross Highway in Arboretum, Via Cassandra. Smoke inhalation, especially for those most at risk with respiratory illness, asthma or conditions that could lead to increased risk from smoke exposure, was the immediate uppermost concern,” Singh said. The team arranged to pick up masks in the early hours. This was co-ordinated by fellow Kiba member Vijay Maharaj, CEO of the Rising Sun Community Newspapers, from their offices in Chatsworth, together with another Kiba member, Ricky Naidoo of Venk PAC, who used their driver and delivery vehicle to mobilise logistics.

The KwaZulu Natal International Business Association (KIBA) distributed face masks, face shields and water to the residents of Arboretum in Richards Bay yesterday. Picture supplied On arrival near NCT company, adjacent to Foskor offices, the team was received by the City of uMhlathuze mayor Xolani Ngwezi and other officials. The handover of 40 000 cloth masks and plastic face shields sponsored by Kiba, as well as bottled water sponsored by Ricky Naidoo of Venk PAC, was well received. Singh said Kiba pledged their full support towards assisting in whichever way they can.

With regard to the fire, that began on Saturday, Ngwezi said the situation was under control, and firefighters were containing the fire. The NCT Company is next to Foskor, which handles wood-related materials. Ngwezi said the fire appeared to have originated at a conveyor belt used for the storage of wooden chips. However, a comprehensive investigation would be conducted to determine the precise cause of the fire. The NCT Company, is adjacent to FOSCOR, which handles wood-related materials caught alight in Richards Bay. Picture uMhlathuze Municipality