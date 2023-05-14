Fake cops arrested after trying to rob homeowner of his firearm, valuables

Durban — Two suspects were arrested for impersonating police officers and trying to rob a homeowner of his firearm and other valuables. Police said their members in Hillcrest arrested the suspects who masqueraded as police officers and tried to rob a homeowner of his firearm and other valuables at a residence on Mepho Road at KwaNgcolosi in Hillcrest on May 12.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said information received indicated that three people – two men and a woman – who were reportedly wearing T-shirts with a police badge, barged into the house and introduced themselves as officers from SAPS Hillcrest investigating a case of murder. Netshiunda said the suspects were alleged to have demanded to search the house and seized the homeowner’s licensed firearm when his daughter detected weird behaviour from them and alerted community members who came to her father’s rescue, who was handcuffed at the time. “As the bogus police officers failed to produce any form of identification, the matter was reported to the police who responded swiftly. Two men were arrested and police are still on the lookout for the female suspect who reportedly disappeared prior to police’s arrival at the scene. The suspects were found in possession of the victim’s firearm as well as another firearm whose serial number was filed off,” Netshiunda said.

“A subsequent search on their vehicle led to the discovery of KwaZulu-Natal’s police vehicle registration plates, however, the investigation proved that the number on the registration plates belonged to a police vehicle in SAPS Sunnyside in Pretoria, Gauteng. Police’s Covid-19 masks were also found inside the vehicle.” Netshiunda said the suspects would appear in court on May 15 on charges of house robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and impersonating police officers. He said police applauded the community who came together and prevented a crime from happening.

“Unity within communities and co-operation with the police will go a long way in closing off the spaces for criminals to operate,” Netshiunda added. Meanwhile, in another incident in February, three men were arrested for impersonating the police. The three men were suspected to be involved in a robbery in Dassenhoek.

The suspects aged between 28 and 44 were spotted by members of the community driving around the KwaNdengezi area, who became suspicious and informed the police. At the time, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the police intercepted the said vehicle in Tshelimnyama. A bulletproof vest bag, handcuffs, SAPS reflective vest, raincoat, track jacket and caps belonging to SAPS, two pistol holsters and registration plates were recovered during the search. “The driver who is employed as a protection officer by the municipality was found in possession of a pistol and was using a municipality vehicle to transport his accomplices to commit the offences. He was charged with being in unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property and impersonating a police officer. The other suspects were charged for impersonating a police officer, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition,” Gwala said.