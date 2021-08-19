Family buries man 7 months after he was hacked to death on day Teddy Mafia was murdered

DURBAN - THE family of a man whose death was captured on video as he and another man had their heads hacked off after they allegedly gunned down Yaganathan “Teddy Mafia” Pillay, had to postpone his funeral twice, unable to find his body at the state mortuary. However, on Wednesday, the family finally laid Ntokozo Billy Ngcobo to rest. The 20-year-old from Inanda died in January when Pillay was killed in Shallcross.

Teddy Mafia was shot in his home and when the suspects fled they were apprehended by a mob, assaulted and had their heads chopped off. Due to the bodies of the two suspects being dismembered, DNA had to be conducted to ascertain their identities. On Wednesday, the family finally buried Ntokozo but his brother Andile said they wanted answers for the ordeal they had been through.

“We fetched the body on Tuesday and we opened the coffin at home and the body was in a bad condition, it looked like mud, unlike someone who was at a mortuary. You can see the skeleton, but there's no head. We spoke as a family and decided we will bury him even though we still want answers as to how this happened.” He said that parts of the body were missing and were said to have been left at the scene where he was hacked and torched. He added that the family wanted the head. Ngcobo’s family last week received the DNA results confirming his identity and began preparing for his funeral.

Lucky Ngcobo holding a photograph of his younger brother, Ntokozo Ngcobo, whose head was chopped off after Teddy "Mafia" Pillay's murder in January in Chatsworth. I Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA) Relative Lucky Ngcobo said they were shocked when they were told Ntokozo’s body was not at the state mortuary. “We were supposed to bury him on Sunday. The information we had was that his body was in Pinetown. When we went there on Thursday to fetch his body we were told that it was there, but we needed to come for the following day. “The last thing they said was that they would bring the body home on Saturday. We even contacted the head of the investigation, frustrated as we were not getting his body.

“The mortuary said we would be getting his body on Monday; we went there and we were told his body was not there without any explanation as to where the body might be.” “There are lots of things that we have been having difficulty with, around the way he was murdered. We have had no help since he was killed. We went back and forth when it came to the DNA results, without any help.” He said the family had spent money preparing for the funerals that never happened.

On Tuesday, Health Department spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said: “According to a report from the said mortuary, the body was not ready for release on Thursday due to some DNA work that was not complete. It was then agreed that due to the sensitive nature of the situation, before the family returned to the mortuary it would be contacted by the manager for it to be there for the release of the body. “Unfortunately, when the family went to the mortuary at the weekend they were unable to get in contact with the manager. However the body was fetched on Tuesday.” | Additional reporting by ANELISA KUBHEKA