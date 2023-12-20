Family bury 9-year-old girl in the yard, then flee

Durban — The SAPS has opened an inquest docket after the body of a 9-year-old girl was recovered buried in a shallow grave in the yard in Nongingqa, in the New Hanover area, on Friday. It is alleged that the girl’s body was buried five months ago by her mother, 30, and grandmother, who fled after the incident.

A source told the Daily News that one of the community members reported the incident to the police, who dispatched the search and rescue unit which exhumed the girl’s body. “Community members were aware that the child was sick before she died. They were all expecting to pay their last respects to the young girl’s funeral, but the family opted to perform a private funeral,” said the source. KwaZulu-Natal Social Development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said the department has been informed and is trying to locate other family members.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “An inquest has been opened by New Hanover police after a body of a 9-year-old girl was discovered inside the premises.” Reports also revealed that the deceased’s mother and grandmother fled after the child was buried in the yard. Local induna Mfaniseni Mnomiya said community members are still in shock and trying to make sense of the family’s decision to bury the child in the yard.