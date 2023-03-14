Family calls for justice as N3 truck driver out on bail is a no-show in court

Durban — The family of Priyanka Nunkumar who died along with her fiancé in last year’s N3 crash allegedly caused by a truck driver wants to see justice prevail. “Besides the driver, all parties need to be brought to book and also face the wrath of the law. All in sundry involved, the accomplices need to be brought to book. These are people that are hiding and at this point in time keeping a very low profile,” said Nunkumar’s father Adhrish Nunkumar on Tuesday.

He had been speaking after the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court issued a warrant of arrest for truck driver Vuso Tega who did not pitch in court. The Zimbabwean national residing legally in the country was released on R10 000 bail in November two days after his first appearance in court. The State alleges that on the N3 in Mariannhill, Tega wrongfully and negligently caused a collision in which two people died.

It alleges that Tega “wrongfully and negligently” caused the deaths, and he faces alternative counts of reckless and negligent driving. Vuso Tega the truck driver on the day he made his first appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court.Picture: Anelisa Kubheka Priyanka Nunkumar died in the crash with her fiance Pradhil Thakur Kooblall, son of Minority Front (MF) leader, Shameen Thakur Rajbansi. Nunkumar’s father said that the family hoped that all reports from authorities in relation to the crash would see more people held accountable and that this would happen speedily.

“We want this to happen so that the case can proceed. I don’t know why the justice system granted him bail, we do not want the case to drag on, justice delayed is justice denied.” Nunkumar would have turned 28 years on January 19 and worked for the MF and was based at the KwaZulu-Natal legislature. She studied at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and was on her way to completing her MBA at the time of her death.

"She was a very jovial person and was also a people person and had given herself to work for the community. She was family-centred, spending her time with her sisters and parents. She was involved in the community and promoting the upliftment of the community through culture," said her father. He said that she also assisted the needy in the community helping with hampers where needed.