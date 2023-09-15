Family demands justice after a maiden was allegedly raped by a teacher

Durban — The family of a maiden who was allegedly raped by her teacher on her way back from the Reed Dance ceremony in Nongoma on Sunday want justice and that the suspect be denied bail. This comes after the father of the victim, from Greytown, had asked for a lift for his daughter from the teacher whom he knew and trusted. The teacher had to take the victim in his car from Greytown to Nkandla, where she attends school.

“She had come back home in Greytown to attend the maiden event in Nongoma. Then on Sunday after she came back from the event, I asked for a lift for her since the teacher is with the same school as my daughter. Little did I know that he would rape my child,’’ he said. He said his daughter was traumatised, and he was also not coping. “This is very painful. I want to see justice for my daughter. I want the teacher to rot in jail and he must be denied bail. It will really traumatise me to see him walking around freely,’’ he said.

Speaking to the Daily News on Thursday, the father said his daughter told him that on arrival in Nkandla, there was load shedding. The teacher said he would start at his house before dropping her at her place of residence. The rape occurred at the teacher’s house. “They arrived at 7pm, my daughter said he left her in the car while picking up his staff inside his house. He then asked my daughter to bring the bag that was left in the car. Just after my daughter went inside to drop the bag, he then shut the door and started to rape her.’’ He also revealed that her daughter told him that the suspect was driving very slowly on the way there.

“I think he had all this planned. He intended to arrive late so that he could do all evil things to my daughter at night so that no one would know.” The father fears that the rapist may have even planned to kill his daughter to erase the evidence, but she managed to escape. “He has already dumped her belongings; we can’t find them. She was only left with what she was wearing.”

KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the suspect was arrested and appeared in the Nkandla Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. She said a case of rape was reported at Enkombe police station after a 17-year-old was allegedly raped by a suspect known to her. Ngcobo said the docket was duly transferred to Eshowe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation. The suspect is set to apply for bail on September 20 on his next court appearance.