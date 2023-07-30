Family hails justice system after murderer gets life for Independent Media staffer killing

Durban — The family of slain Independent Media staff member Bongumusa Prince Mavuso has extended its gratitude to the police, prosecution, and the judiciary following a convicted murderer being handed a lengthy sentence for the killing. “From the beginning when the crime was reported, the way the police handled the investigation and arresting the killer we were satisfied with their hard work. The prosecution’s work in calling for a life sentence and ensuring that it is meted out, we are grateful. The magistrate in taking his time to look at the evidence presented to him by the State before handing down judgment and sentence, all this has shown us that the justice system can still be relied upon,” said Mavuso’s younger sister Nonhlanhla Mavuso outside the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

She was speaking after magistrate Ravi Pillay sentenced Lethukuthula Ngwenya to life imprisonment for Mavuso’s murder and 15 years for robbery with aggravated circumstances, both these are to run concurrently. The 24-year-old was found guilty of shooting and killing Mavuso, 42, who died on 23 September 2021 following a hijacking and robbery two days prior in Mpophomeni, Inanda. Mavuso began working at Independent Media in August 2007 as a printer’s mechanic.

He worked at Insights Publishing’s engineering department for the past 14 years. Evidence from two State witnesses is that Mavuso took them along with a spiritual healer to the river for a ritual. And while they were changing clothes and preparing to go into the river, Mavuso said he was not feeling well and went to sit in the car.

They then saw three people approaching from down the river and noticed that one of them was someone they knew from the area of Inanda. When they were close to them and Mavuso’s vehicle all drew firearms holding them up. Mavuso threw his wallet and cellphone on the ground and soon after the accused shot him and thereafter the assailants drove off in his car.

Ngwenya was convicted of the crimes last Monday. Nonhlanhla said that the family was also satisfied with the way the trial was conducted and they welcomed the sentence. “We are happy that he was handed a just punishment for his actions and will spend may years behind bars for his actions and we hope that the lengthy sentence is a deterrence to other like-minded people teaching them that you can’t just take a life like it’s nothing and expect to get away with it, and continue living your life as normal. Thank you to the police, the prosecution and the judiciary for their diligent work on this case.”