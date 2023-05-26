Family in shock after missing son’s body found in mortuary

Durban — The Ngongoma family of uMzinto are still reeling from shock after they found their son, who had been reported missing, dead at the Park Rynie mortuary, south of Durban, on Wednesday. The deceased, Ndumiso Ngongoma, went missing three days earlier. He had apparently been murdered.

Family hopes of finding their son, who had been reported missing, were crushed following the discovery. Sibusiso’s father, Mali Ngongoma, from uMzinto in the Emalangeni area, expressed his shock and was in disbelief in the wake of the discovery. ‘’We are very shocked as a family, we still can’t believe that our son was murdered. On Wednesday, I was called by a police officer alerting me that a male’s body had been found in the Emalangeni area.

“We then went to Park Rynie mortuary to identify his body and it was indeed him. At the moment I really don't know who murdered my son and what really happened to him. I am still trying to process this shocking incident of my son’s death”, said Ngongoma. According to Ngongoma, his son was last seen on Saturday afternoon, on his way to home from work. He never made it back home. He added that they had not yet decided when the burial would be. He pleaded for financial assistance for burial expenses from potential benefactors. When the family went to Umzinto police station to report a case of a missing person, they were given a reference number. When the reference number was sent to the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS for a media query, police could not find any information regarding the matter.