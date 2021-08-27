Family lives in fear after mother and daughter hacked to death

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal South Coast community is still in shock after a woman and her daughter were hacked to death in their home a week ago. A 10-year-old girl survived by hiding in the corner of the house. Police have made no arrests yet. The family requested the names of the deceased not be released because of they fear for the survivors safety.

The mother, 41, and daughter, 15, were in the house when the lights went off. In the darkness, the killers attacked them said the family. The girl heard the killers leave and switched on the lights. “Her injured sister was calling out for help. She was wounded on her head and hands. There was blood everywhere. The girl phoned her other sister in Durban. She contacted us with the news,” a family spokesperson said. The family have cleaned the house and performed a ceremony. They do not know the motive for the attack.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza with Ugu District Mayor Sizwe Ngcobo and uMzumbe Municipality Mayor Londolo Zungu yesterday visited the family of a mother and daughter who were hacked to death. I Mthobisi Mbanjwa Charges of murder were being investigated by Hibberdene SAPS.

Khoza said the government in KZN was concerned because this was not the first incident that happened in the area. “A number of women were killed last year. They were suspected of witchcraft. While on the way here, we heard gunshots. This area is very remote. Last year, we motivated for a satellite police station. The district and local mayors made attempts to identify an unused place. They renovated it to be a satellite police station. We need to allocate police officers to the station,” she said. Khoza said they were shocked by the incident and added that the government would not rest until the perpetrators had been arrested.