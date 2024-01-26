Family living in fear following murders, death threats

Durban — A KwaZulu-Natal family are pleading with Melmoth police to arrest a man known to them for the murders of two women in November 2023. Nomvula Zulu, 32, and her cousin, Thandolwethu Sibiya, 20, were both shot during an alleged lovers’ quarrel. According to the father, Michael Zulu, 60, the family are living in fear following several anonymous threatening SMSes sent from unknown phone numbers.

Zulu said Nomvula also received threatening messages on her phone but the family turned a blind eye. The family are led to believe that the women were allegedly murdered by Nomvula’s boyfriend after their relationship ended. Thandolwethu Sibiya, who was also allegedly murdered by her sister’s boyfriend. Picture: Supplied It is alleged that Nomvula had informed her boyfriend about a bridewealth ceremony (lobolo negotiations) with the family of the father of her two children. This allegedly angered the boyfriend. When the incident took place, Zulu and his wife were away from home. They received a telephone message about the shooting. Nomvula died at the scene; Sibiya died in hospital. “We are terrified because we only realised that this matter was serious after the death of my daughter. It is unfortunate that the culprit is still on the run and has never been arrested since the incident occurred.

“We can’t afford to lose another family member. We need law enforcement to intervene so we can feel protected. We are pleading to the highest authorities to intervene,” said Zulu. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala urged people who may have information to help the police locate the suspect. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.