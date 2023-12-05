Family of dismembered Philasande Shange, 7, in the dark with investigations

Durban — The family of slain 7-year-old Philasande Shange – who went missing on January 5 and days later an SMS directed his family to his body parts – say he is still not buried and they are kept in the dark with the investigation. The Shange family who were living in the Ntshawini area at KwaDukuza at the time said they have since left their home of 24 years in fear and have not returned after receiving threats.

At the beginning of the year, the Daily News reported that the family had been planning to bury their son but they were still awaiting the DNA results so that they could continue with their arrangements. At the time Philasande was reported missing he had last been seen by a neighbour who had sent him to go buy onions. After the boy went missing the family received an SMS that directed them to collect his head and leg under a bridge near the Indifana River.

Soon after, the family received another SMS which directed them to where the upper body had been dumped. His grandmother, Simangele Shange, said they were told to go to Mhlangeni close to Melville where his upper body was found but the arms were missing. Speaking to the Daily News, Philile Shange, the mother of Philasande, said they were still living in fear. It was sad that they had not received any information from the police about the investigations.

“We are scared and none of us have gone back to Ntshawini,” she said. Philile said the investigating officer has not been informing the family about any progress on the case or the DNA. “Social workers came to us. They tried to call the investigating officer but he was not available,” she said.

The distraught mom said the only missing body parts of her son were one leg and one bone of the arm. The family had said they were told that one leg was eaten by a dog. She said the family bought land in another area but they have not been able to build their home. “Mom tried and borrowed money to buy land but it is still vacant, we are living in people’s homes,” Philile said.